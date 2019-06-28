Li-ions launches high-speed electric two-wheeler Spock

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt Ltd has launched a high-speed electric two-wheeler, Spock.

The vehicle has been designed to facilitate first- and last-mile logistics, said the company in a press statement. Its features include on-board GPS with USB charging for mobile devices, 2.9 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery, BLDC (brushless DC) Hub motor with peak power of 2.1 kW and continuous power of 1.2 kW with 230 Nm of maximum torque to move the vehicle at 45 kmph top speed.

The two-wheeler has a range of 50-130 km per charge based on the 72V 40AH lithium battery. In economy mode, it can cover 130 km on a single charge; while on power mode, it can offer 100 km of range on a single charge, said the firm.

Fully indigenous

“The design of our two-wheeler has been done at the local level...and is fully indigenous,” said Capt Gurvinder Singh, Director, Li-ions Elektrik.

Spock comes with 12-inch wheels with tubeless tyres. It can be charged fully in three hours, for a total of 1,200 charging cycles of the battery.

Price at ₹65,000 to ₹99,999 (on road), the electric two-wheeler offers a factory-fitted rear cargo box with thermal insulation, hydraulic suspensions, motorcycle-like handlebars and integrated turn indicators in the tail lamp.

The user can swap the batteries or charge them them at a desktop station.