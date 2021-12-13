LIC launches Dhan Rekha plan

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a new non-linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance plan. Called Dhan Rekha, it offers special premium rates for female lives.

“The plan is also allowed for the third gender,” LIC said in a statement on Monday, adding that all benefits under the plan are fully guaranteed.

The minimum sum assured under this plan is ₹2 lakh and there is no limit for maximum sum assured.

The minimum age at entry ranges from 90 days to eight years and the maximum age at entry ranges from 35 years to 55 years depending upon the chosen policy term. This plan also takes care of liquidity needs through loan facility. Optional riders are available under this plan on payment of additional premium subject to conditions