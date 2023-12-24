Health tech start-up LifeSigns is gearing up for a funding round in April 2023, aiming to secure $6 to $10 million for its expansion. With a cumulative funding of $3 million from previous rounds, the company operates in India’s thriving health tech sector, which attracted $682.7 million in investments this year.

Specialising in AI-powered health monitoring, the start-up offers a SAAS platform and devices for real-time streaming of patient data to healthcare professionals. Covering a range of vitals, including ECG, blood pressure, SPO2, and more, their comprehensive remote patient monitoring solution aims to reduce code blues and ICU readmissions, explained Hari Subramaniam, founder and CEO.

While the platform was created by the start-up, it formed a partnership with Live Signals, a US company specialising in semiconductor chip design, to develop a biosensor patch (device) for cardiac monitoring.

The one-time-use biosensor patch that goes on the patient’s body is designed for adult patients, excluding pediatrics due to the sensitivity of children’s skin to the adhesive. It is waterproof and has an in-built battery lasting for six days. “Currently, the product has been integrated into about 150 hospitals, providing a patient monitoring platform rather than just selling devices,” said the founder.

The one time use feature is intended to account for any instances of non-sanitisation. “We believe that disposable is far safer, and this is something we have designed to be kind to the environment.” Further, it claims to take the initiative of collecting the used devices and disposing of them.

According to WHO, India lags the number of physicians, nurses, and hospital beds per 10,000 people. As India continues to struggle with insufficient resources, and the healthcare infrastructure availability gap is further widening due to urban-rural disparities. Less than 25 per cent of the country’s healthcare infrastructure is available to about 73 per cent of the population living in rural areas, according to a report by EY.

While the government continues to spend significantly on developing the healthcare infrastructure and facilities to treat patients, the start-up places an emphasis on leveraging technology to aid diagnosis and monitoring, thus reducing the burden on healthcare professionals.

The biosensor patch streams continuous data, including 2-lead ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, and patient posture. Currently manufactured in Korea, discussions are underway to start assembling in India next year, Subramaniam told businessline.

Further, it plans to expand its presence to 1,00,000 beds across the country by December 2024, up from the current 9,000 beds. Future initiatives include introducing a lab kit for blood and urine tests and predictive analysis.