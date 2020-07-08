Lionsgate partners JioFiber to bring streaming service to Jio TV+

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Hollywood studio Lionsgate, on Wednesday, announced that it has partnered with Jio to bring the Lionsgate Play streaming service to JioFiber customers.
JioFiber customers can now access content on the studio’s OTT platform, Lionsgate Play, on JioTV+.
“As the media landscape continues to evolve, Indian audiences are consuming more and more premium quality content, including Hollywood movies on large TV and desktop screens,” said Lionsgate.
“We have recently seen a surge in viewership across Indian platforms as more and more people stream premium content. What began as a smart phone-led content revolution is transitioning and expanding to encompass consumer televisions and other large screens in the home. In response, we will continue to invest in technology and distribution with great partners like Jio that give our consumers the option of watching our movies either on large screens or on their smartphones. This alliance with JioFiber is our first major step amongseveral such initiatives to come in taking content on large screens within comforts of consumers’ home,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia.
The content includes a line-up of Hollywood film franchises and other popular movies from the studio.
Users can also get content, including The Hunger Games franchise, John Wick series, Knives Out, La La Land and The Twilight Saga, among others, in regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.
