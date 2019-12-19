LivFin raises $5 m in equity funding from Germany’s DEG

LivFin, a supply chain-focussed fintech firm, has raised $5 million of equity capital from German development finance institution DEG to fund its expansion plans. The company expects to reach a total assets under management (AUM) target of $40 million by March 2020.

With the fresh capital infusion, the company’s equity base will double, allowing it to raise additional debt and register a significant growth in the total AUM, the company said in a statement.

“The investment will be a boost to our planned growth over the next 12-18 months, and make LivFin a serious player in the supply chain finance space in India,” said LivFin MD & CEO Rahul Chander.

LivFin has disbursed over $150 million in aggregate. It has secured debt funding of $14 million from nine lenders.