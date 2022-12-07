Livspace, omnichannel interiors and home renovation platform, is entering the commercial interior design space with the launch of its new offering- Livspace For Business.

With home being its core business offering, Livspace aims to expand into the commercial interior space and create a highly efficient digital supply chain for the B2B sector.The new business arm will operate in categories across commercial spaces such as offices, retail, hospitality, and warehousing among others.

With its experience in design-and-build in the residential sector, the brand aims to bring this expertise into transforming the B2B commercial segment.

New offerings

Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO - India, Livspace, said, “As the largest player in the industry today, we have been looking at new offerings aligned with our core expertise of organizing the fragmented interior design and renovation industry. We are thrilled to announce the launch of Livspace for Business - an innovative interior design solution for the commercial/B2B sector.”

Leveraging the unique technology platform and pan-India presence, this segment will help brands experience, personalise and purchase commercial solutions from an internationally trusted brand, he added.

The company said Livspace for Business will provide a one-stop, tech-enabled, transparent, high-quality, and innovative design solution to the clients. The brand has delivered the Livspace assured experience to numerous companies such as WeWork, Decathlon, McDonald’s, and Domino’s among others.

Livspace currently has operations in over 40 cities in India and has a presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. Livspace said it has witnessed over 100 per cent growth in the last six months and 400 per cent over the last two years and is a market leader with close to 70 per cent market share within the organised sector.