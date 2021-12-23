Loan app mPokket to recruit 1,500

mPokket, an instant loan app for college students and young working professionals, announced it will hire 1,500-plus employees in 2022, across verticals. Between April and December 2021, mPokket hired over 500 to take its staff count to 1,400-plus.

Over 80 per cent of the new recruits would be deployed in operations, and the rest divided between tech, product, data analytics, HR, finance, and marketing.

For its flagship Tech Rangers program, mPokket is looking to hire from premium Tier 2 colleges — 20 out of 70 engineering hires. mPokket’s tech team comprises PHP developers, Python developers, quality engineers, and DevOps engineers, among others.

Sukhpreet Singh, Head HR, mPokket, said, “The new hiring would bring in a tighter focus on mPokket’s principle of being customer-oriented.”

Headquartered in Kolkata, mPokket has offices in prominent cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Recent hires include Vikram Singh as product head, who was previously an associate director at Myntra; Maninder Singh Grewal for the newly created position of chief data and analytics officer; and Sukhpreet Singh (formerly with Lenskart) as the new head of human resources.

“At mPokket, we encourage a positive and people-oriented work culture at all levels. Our new hires can look forward to a collaborative and challenging work environment,” said Gaurav Jalan, Founder and CEO, mPokket, and member, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE).

mPokket has clocked ₹1,200 crore in disbursals in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The app has over 10 million downloads till date.