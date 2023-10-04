Lithium-ion cell manufacturer Log9 Materials on Wednesday said that it has partnered with battery recycler LOHUM for recycling electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

LOHUM and Log9 announced a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the critical challenge of sustainable battery disposal in the EV industry.

The partnership aims to solve the arbitrage of trust, transparency, and accountability of the residual value of the lithium-ion batteries and to accelerate the Net Zero materials transition efforts of Log9, maximising the utility of their annual production of 250 MWh LTO EV batteries after they reach end-of-first-life, by repurposing them to make second-life solutions for renewable energy storage, Log9 Materials said.

This collaboration is made possible through LOHUM’s DETX™, a platform for battery asset trading that enables energy transition stakeholders to make optimal decisions based on accurate, transparent, and weighted future battery buyback and battery material prices, it added.

Providing unprecedented insights into battery material trade, DETX™ empowers Log9 to lower the emissions of their pioneering LTO batteries, while maximizing the profitability of all their batteries at any stage of life.

Log9 introduced chemistry-based financing in EVs by attributing financial metrics peculiar to chemistry such as LTO and residual value of LTO battery packs as a key driver. Log9 has been able to complete the loop of the circular economy of Lithium-ion batteries by enabling partners such as LOHUM to secure their supply well in advance.

Furthermore, Log9 has been endorsing its practices of tokenisation of batteries and ensuring that all the batteries being supplied for second-life usage are backed by a digitized ledger of usage data thereby enabling the recyclers with accurate predictability of SOH for all their input materials Log9 VP (Finance) Vinay Iyer said.

