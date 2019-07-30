Companies

Logistics firm Rivigo bags patent

Domestic logistics firm Rivigo said in a release it has been granted patent rights by the US Patent and Trademark Office for its driver relay model that uses algorithms to determine the availability of drivers for trucks, enabling drivers to return home each day.

The patented system uses algorithms to pick the right driver for a duty based on multiple parameters including equitable distribution of driving hours, rest hours and transit hours. It also considers driver performance on parameters like driving behaviour while deciding the final match between truck and driver.

