L&T and Mitsubishi announce commissioning of a mill for SAIL in Rourkela

L&T’s Metallurgical & Material Handling (MMH) business and Mitsubishi Corporation have announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in Rourkela.

The mill will have 3 million ton per annum capacity and this plant will be built with the technology from Primetals Technologies and Hitachi Japan, the company said in a statement.

The mill will roll out different kinds of steel which are used in sectors like power transmission, amongst others.

“With this remarkable achievement, we have once again proved our mettle to execute large scale EPC projects across metallurgical units,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director, L&T. The mill will be one of the largest of its kind in India and will produce coils with thickness between 1.2 to 25.4 mm, width between 725 to 2150 mm and coil weight of up to 35 tonnes, the company said.