L&T bags EPC contract from Narmada Valley Development Authority

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged an EPC contract from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute the Indira Sagar – Parwati Phase III & IV Lift Micro Irrigation Project.

L&T has classified this order as large, which puts it in the ₹2,500-5,000 crore category. This is a repeat order from NVDA, for whom L&T is already executing the Parwati Phase I & II and other projects, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

This new project envisages provision of water for micro-irrigation to one lakh hectares of cultivable area in the Sehore and Shajapur districts of Madhya Pradesh by lifting 32.04 Cumecs of water from the Indira Sagar project reservoir.

The scope includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installing of pumping system, raising and distribution pipeline networks, electrical power transmission lines and automation system by SCADA, L&T said.