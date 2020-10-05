L&T bags orders across business segments

The construction arm of L&T has bagged orders in the range of ₹1000-2,500

crore. The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has got a repeat EPC order from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department (NWRWS & KD), Government of Gujarat to execute the Tapi–Karjan Pipeline Link Irrigation Scheme, the company said.

The project plans to irrigate 16,919 hectares of area in the districts of Tapi and Surat of Gujarat by lifting 14.2 cumec of water from the Ukai reservoir. The scope includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installation of pumping systems, supply and laying of MS pipeline of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works, L&T said.

Further, the Power Transmission & Distribution of L&T Construction has received two more packages from the implementing agencies of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project to provide Electrical & Mechanical Systems for tunnels. The scope of these packages involves 33kV & 11kV HT power cable network, GIS substations, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation & firefighting systems, and SCADA system, L&T said. Shares of L&T closed at Rs 896.85, down by around one per cent.