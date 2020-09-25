L&T ‘bridges’ the connectivity gap

Larsen & Toubro’s iconic cable stayed bridge, built over the Durgam Cheruvu lake under Telangana’s Strategic Road Development Programme, is set to ease traffic flow towards HITEC city, thereby reducing commuting time.

KT Rama Rao, State Minister for Municipal Administration, inaugurated the ₹184-crore bridge today in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

“Our association with this young state of Telangana has been rich and we are proud to have delivered yet another pearl to the City of Pearls,” said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro.

Longest precast segment

“A unique aspect of this bridge is that it has the world’s longest precast segmental span of 233.85 in concrete for a cable stayed bridge,” SV Desai, Senior Executive Vice-President, Larsen & Toubro.

The cable stayed bridge portion is 435 m long, including the approaches at both ends, and 25.8 m wide with a total of 52 stay cables. The approach viaduct and solid ramps are 309.8 m long with 1.8 m wide footpaths on both the sides. A total of 428 tonnes of high-tensile strand, 26,600 cubic metres of concrete, 4,800 tonnes of steel and 287 tonnes of stay-cables were utilised in its construction. Except for the cables that were procured from Germany, everything else was sourced from India, making it a good example of the ‘Make in India’ movement.