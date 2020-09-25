L&T ‘bridges’ the connectivity gap

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Larsen & Toubro’s iconic cable stayed bridge, built over the Durgam Cheruvu lake under Telangana’s Strategic Road Development Programme, is set to ease traffic flow towards HITEC city, thereby reducing commuting time.
KT Rama Rao, State Minister for Municipal Administration, inaugurated the ₹184-crore bridge today in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.
“Our association with this young state of Telangana has been rich and we are proud to have delivered yet another pearl to the City of Pearls,” said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro.
“A unique aspect of this bridge is that it has the world’s longest precast segmental span of 233.85 in concrete for a cable stayed bridge,” SV Desai, Senior Executive Vice-President, Larsen & Toubro.
The cable stayed bridge portion is 435 m long, including the approaches at both ends, and 25.8 m wide with a total of 52 stay cables. The approach viaduct and solid ramps are 309.8 m long with 1.8 m wide footpaths on both the sides. A total of 428 tonnes of high-tensile strand, 26,600 cubic metres of concrete, 4,800 tonnes of steel and 287 tonnes of stay-cables were utilised in its construction. Except for the cables that were procured from Germany, everything else was sourced from India, making it a good example of the ‘Make in India’ movement.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...