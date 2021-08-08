L&T completes HPCL project ahead of time despite Covid challenges

The Modification, Revamp & Upgrade (MRU) business unit of L&T Heavy Engineering has managed to complete HPCL’s ambitious Mumbai Refinery expansion project from 7.5 mtpa to 9.5 mtpa, produce BS-VI compliant petrol and high-speed diesel ahead of the deadline despite Covid challenges

The project, which started amid peak second wave of Covid pandemic on April 15, was completed on June 16.

HPCL is now into final stage of making the plant operational.

MRU team completed concurrent shutdown of four plants – Atmospheric Pipe Still, Naphtha Stabilizing Unit, Continuous Catalyst Regenerator and Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit at the Mumbai Refinery.

The mammoth task for L&T was cut out with the replacement, modification and dismantling of over 180 critical equipment, 1,30,000 fabrication of pipe spools and other components.

Anil Parab, Executive Vice President (Heavy Engineering), Larsen & Toubro said this is one of the most complex and biggest revamp till date, that too in a refinery that was in operation.

"We faced multiple challenges due to workmen exodus for fear of complete lockdown and cyclone Tauktae," he said.

Even before starting the work, L&T had meticulously planned pre-shutdown work when the refinery was in operation. To de-risk, the MRU team had to modify some of the critical heat exchangers and pump foundations in live plant to complete the project without delay.

The HPCL project was even more challenging since it started during peak of second wave of Covid at Mumbai which was the worst affected with labourers fleeing the city.

To overcome the issue, the MRU team planned the shutdown with several automation and digitalisation initiatives besides engaging with labour forces at the labour camp assuring them medical and financial support.

This helped MRU team minimise labour shortage to 30 per cent compared to 70 per cent experienced by other contractors.

Availability of oxygen was another challenge as it was diverted for medical purposes. This was mitigated by proactive use of alternative means of cutting like diamond wire rope cutting and plasma cutting.

In recent years, MRU teams lifted 740 tonne reactor to 99 meter height (about 30 floors) at Orpic, Oman – FCC Revamp project.

Kamalakar Vikhar, Chief General Manager (Projects) Mumbai Refinery, HPCL said the meticulous planning has helped L&T complete the project ahead of schedule particularly during the peak of the unprecedented second wave of the Covid pandemic in Mumbai.