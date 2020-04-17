L&T Construction arm secures orders worth in range of ₹1,000- 2,500 crore

The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has bagged fresh orders in India.The deal size is estimated to be in the range of ₹1,000- 2,500 crore.

The Factories arm of B&F business has won a design and build order from a leading cement manufacturer to execute and commission a 9,500 TPD cement plant at Ametha, Katni, Madhya Pradesh, the company said. The Residential arm has won an order from a developer in Bengaluru to construct a residential complex with a total built up area of 5 million sq.ft. The scope of work includes design and construction of the entire civil structure, waterproofing, masonry and plastering for 18 towers with two basements, and ground plus 28/29 floors, the company said.

Further, the IT & Office Spaces arm has secured an order from a government organisation to construct its smart data centres at Hyderabad and Chennai with a total built up area of 2.68 lakh sq.ft. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance for both the locations.