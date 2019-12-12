Companies

L&T Construction bags order worth Rs 2,500 crore

Our Bureau | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

L&T Construction has bagged an order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the construction of Rishikesh-Karanprayag Tunnel 2 package works.

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T will undertake the project which involves building tunnels, bridges and the formation works in the state of Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement.

This size of this project is in the range of Rs 1,000 - 2,500 crore.

