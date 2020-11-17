L&T delivers booster segment for ISRO’s Gaganyaan launch vehicle

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule in a virtual flag-off ceremony presided over by K Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by Covid-19, the middle segment of the solid propellant rocket booster ‘S-200,’ has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero defects. The segment was produced at L&T’s Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility meeting the quality and timeline requirements for India’s maiden manned mission.
L&T is playing a vital role in powering ISRO’s Human Space Flight Program (HSFP). A partner of ISRO for almost five decades, L&T has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO including the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions.
Terming this maiden delivery as a magnificent Diwali gift to the nation, K Sivan complimented the ISRO and L&T teams and said, “Both the teams have relentlessly worked on realising the flight hardware ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards required for a Human Space Flight Mission.”
JD Patil, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence & Smart Technologies), L&T, said: “We felt honoured to be trusted by ISRO in this critical space program, where the best engineering minds and skilled hands of L&T are meeting the technological challenges with ISRO, its five-decade-old partner. We are confident that together with ISRO scientists, L&T engineers and technicians will fulfill aspirations of the nation.”
The Human Space Mission: GSLV Mk III launcher, which is ISRO’s heavy-lift launcher, has been identified for Gaganyaan mission given its requisite payload carrying capacity for launching an Orbiter module in a desired elliptical orbit. The S-200 forms the solid propellant booster for this launch vehicle.
The critical booster segment, with a diameter of 3.2 meters, 8.5 meters in length and weighing 5.5 tonnes, was jointly flagged off in a virtual event by K Sivan and JD Patil. This ceremony was graced by S Somnath, Director of VSSC; VR Lalithambika, Director of DHSP; S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of HSFC, and members of scientific community across ISRO laboratories and officials from Larsen & Toubro.
