Larsen & Toubro (L&T) flagged off the first steam generator (SG) for the indigenously developed 10 X 700 MWe PHWR Fleet Programme.

The SG was developed 12 months ahead of contractual delivery. Steam Generator is a heat exchanger that converts water into steam by making use of the heat produced in the nuclear reactor core. The steam generators are critical components supplied to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The flag-off ceremony took place at the company’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Hazira in Gujarat.

L&T Heavy Engineering & L&T Valves said, “We, at Heavy Engineering, are proud to be the industry trendsetter. L&T is committed to contributing to India’s target of net zero emission by 2070 and is fully aligned with NPCIL’s mission to fast-track India’s Nuclear power capacity to 22,480 MWe by 2032, more than 3 times in less than a decade,” said Anil V Parab, Whole-timeDirector & Sr Executive Vice President.