Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday announced major changes in its senior management team. Partho Banerjee has been appointed as the as Head–Marketing and Sales, replacing Shashank Srivastava, who has been transferred to ‘Member Executive Committee’.

“We would like to inform you regarding the changes in the Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company as approved by the board of directors in its meeting held today,” the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Banerjee was earlier the Head of Services. He has been with MSIL for the past 34 years. He has worked across various verticals in MSIL, including sales, marketing and production engineering. He holds B. Tech. degree from IIT-Kanpur, the company said.

CV Raman, has also been transferred from the position of Head–Engineering to ‘Member Executive Committee’. Tarun Aggarwal has been appointed Head of Engineering from Executive Officer and Head of Powertrain vertical currently.

Aggarwal also has been with MSIL for the past 34 years and has worked in various areas of engineering including electrical, connected system, product planning, styling and design. He has a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

Ram Suresh Akella, presently Executive Officer in the marketing vertical, has been appointed as Head of Service. He has also worked in various areas such as sales and network head at Arena channel, commercial business and head of South region. He holds a Bachelor’s degree of Engineering from Andhra University and MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

In the product planning, Sandeep Raina has been appointed as the head, who is presently Executive Vice President and Head of Product Development and Cost and Programme Management. He has been with MSIL for over 30 years where he began his career. He has Bachelor’s degree of Engineering from IIT, Roorkee and MBA from MDI, Gurugram.

All these appointments will be effective from April 1, 2024.

