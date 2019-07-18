L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags over Rs 7,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco

Not a zero-sum game
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, on Thursday said it has been awarded a ‘mega’ project in the Marjan Field by Saudi Aramco.
The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, the mega project is in the range of over Rs 7,000 crore.
“This award is received by the consortium of LTHE with EMAS AMC (A Subsea7 company),” Larsen and Toubro stated in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.
The project scope for oil facilities for the Marjan Incremental Development Project consists of four tie-in platforms, one tie platform module, nine production deck modules (well-head decks), 217 kilometres of subsea pipelines across 25 segments, and 145 kilometres of subsea cables across 16 segments.
Larsen and Toubro was trading 0.53 per cent lower at Rs 1,447.60 apiece on BSE.
