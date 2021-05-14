L&T net up 4% at ₹3,696 cr in Q4 on better cost control

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Larsen and Toubro has registered a 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹3,696 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 compared to ₹3,562 crore in the corresponding previous quarter on cost control amid Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue was up 9 per cent at ₹48,088 crore for the quarter with execution activities normalising on easing of Covid restrictions, prior to the onset of the second pandemic wave.
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per share, post the divestment of the Electrical and Automation business.
“Last year has been one of the toughest for the company. The year ahead has many unknowns including increasing commodity prices, migration of workforce and disruption in supply chain. The company will need to calibrate our growth accordingly. But the performance in 2021 reaffirms that we are well-positioned to meet the challenges,” said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO, L&T.
“The focus would be on large project wins, efficient execution of its large order book, productive utilisation of its monetary resources, all targeted to ensure a sustainable business model and thereby improved shareholder return,” the company said.
Despite the pandemic concern, the company registered an 8 per cent increase in order book at ₹3.27 lakh crore.
However, the order inflow for the quarter was down 12 per cent at ₹50,651 crore despite receiving the biggest solar PV plant order and transmission line orders. The international business revenue of ₹15,851 crore accounted for 33 per cent of overall revenues in the quarter under review. Infrastructure segment recorded 24 per cent fall in order inflow at ₹31,256 crore.
The segment order book stood at ₹2.45 lakh crore as at March 31, 2021, a growth of 13 per cent with receipt of large value orders. The segment recorded customer revenues of ₹26,240 crore, a growth of 5 per cent in the March quarter.
The power segment recorded order inflow of ₹792 crore in the March quarter. The order book in the segment declined 19 per cent at ₹12,844 crore and revenue was at ₹1,216 crore.
Heavy engineering recorded 57 per cent rise in revenues at ₹999 crore. Financial services segment recorded income from operations at ₹3,377 crore which was flat compared to last year.
The loan book decreased to ₹94,013 crore (₹98,384 crore), reflecting focus on collections, sell down and run down of defocussed business portfolio.
Developmental projects revenues at ₹ 1,114 crore was up 13 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...