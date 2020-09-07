L&T Power bags several orders in India, Oman

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
L&T Power Transmission & Distribution has bagged a slew of orders estimated to be in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore in India andOman.
It has won a deal (package) to set up transmission lines and substations associated with a major infrastructure project in Telangana. The scope of the package involves establishing three new 400 kV substations with reactors, associated bay extensions at connected substations and 170 km of 400 kV transmission links, on a turnkey basis, L&T said in a statement.
In Oman, L&T has bagged a package to construct 400 kV overhead lines connecting three grid stations. The high capacity transmission lines will interconnect three major transmission systems to improve dispatch coordination and grid security. These will also enhance access to areas with renewable energy potential and enable reserves sharing. It has also received a repeat order from a reputed client in the Middle East.
L&T’s Power T&D business has bagged an order from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd to provide electrical & mechanical systems for two tunnels in the Katra Dharam section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project. The scope of the package involves 33 kV & 11 kV HT power cable network, GIS substation, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation and fire- fighting systems, and SCADA system.
L&T has also bagged a power distribution package to replace bare conductors with aerial bunched cables. Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects, L&T said. Shares of L&T were trading down 1.36 per cent at ₹930.10 on the BSE.
