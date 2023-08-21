Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order worth ₹2,500 crore for the fabrication and supply of pipe rack modules for a 2.3-MMTPA Urea Plant for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilizers Pty in Australia.

The contract was awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon by Saipem & Clough JV (SCJV) and the plant will be constructed on the Burrup Peninsula, about 20 km north of Karratha, Western Australia.

The urea plant will be the largest in Australia and one of the largest in the world.

Australia imports urea from West Asia for domestic use. Perdaman will utilise 50 per cent of urea from the plant for domestic supply and the rest will be exported.

Modular project

The plant will be 70 per cent fabricated in India by L&T at its Kattupalli Modular Fabrication Facility. 1,160 MT of equipment will be delivered in 25 months and 50,000 MT of modules will be delivered in 32 months.

The urea plant order was awarded to L&T against stiff international completion with a company from China being the second-highest bidder.

“The state-of-the-art facility will help ensure that Australia has a secure and reliable source of high-quality urea and therefore food security. Larsen and Toubro has gone through SCJV’s meticulous tender process and has been awarded a significant package of modular fabrication based on their technical expertise, quality, health, safety and environment (HSE) and operational excellence,” said Vikas Rambal, Chairperson, Perdaman.

L&T stated that the contract is the largest modular the company has received.

“This project award is yet another testament to our capabilities, reinforcing our position among the leading module fabricators globally. This aligns with our strategic goal of expanding geography and client base and underscores our commitment to extend the concept of modularisation to onshore projects,” said Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President (Energy), L&T.