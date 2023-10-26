Lubrizol, a global leader in specialty chemicals, and Aditya Birla flagship Grasim Industries have conducted ground-breaking for the first phase of a 100,000-tonne CPVC resin plant at Vilayat in Gujarat.

The facility, located at the Grasim Industries’ site, will be the largest single-site capacity for CPVC resin production globally, and is designed to meet rising CPVC demand for piping applications in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

This plant will use Lubrizol’s advanced CPVC resin manufacturing technology and Grasim’s expertise in manufacture of high-quality CPVC material.

Lubrizol is also doubling to 140,000 tonnes its existing CPVC compound manufacturing capacity at Dahej in Gujarat. The two projects will together help meet the projected 10-12 per cent annual increase in CPVC demand in India. Lubrizol is also planning a research and development centre at its Dahej site to address the rapidly changing needs of the India market.

Phase-one of the resin site in Vilayat and the additional line in Dahej are expected to be operational by early 2025. Lubrizol expects to generate over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs with the upcoming projects.

In addition, Lubrizol is creating a Global Capability Centre in India, to support regional growth and allow closer collaboration among employees. It expects to add 150 to 200 new employees in the next year at this location.

Scott Mold, General Manager, Lubrizol TempRite, said the company will be the largest integrated supplier of CPVC compound and services in India. “Investing in India will ensure our ability to service and support growing demand in India, and the country’s increasing quality expectations to improve access to clean, safe drinking water for millions globally.”