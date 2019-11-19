Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Pharma firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched in the US generic potassium chloride for oral solution used for treatment and prevention of hypokalemia.

The company had earlier received approval for the product from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

Lupin’s potassium chloride for oral solution USP, 20 mEq, is the generic version of Pharma Research Software Solution LLC’s potassium chloride for oral solution USP in the same strength, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2019 data, potassium chloride for oral solution USP, 20 mEq had an annual sale of around USD 90 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product “is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods or diuretic dose reduction is insufficient,” it added.