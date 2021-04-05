M Anna Durai takes charge as head of IOC's Gujarat office

M Anna Durai has taken charge as Executive Director & State Head of Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat State Office, which includes the UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu regions also.

As the State Level Coordinator of the Oil Industry, Durai will be coordinator for all oil industry activities in Gujarat and the UT of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

He would head various functions such as Retail Sales, Institutional Business, LPG and Operations of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Durai has over three decades of inter-disciplinary exposure to Aviation, General Sales, Retail Sales and Operations.

He was Divisional Office Head & Head of Oil Terminal and has worked in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Head Office in Mumbai.

He is a mechanical engineer from Guindy Engineering College, Chennai and holds an MBA in Finance and Personnel from the Department of Management Studies, University of Chennai.