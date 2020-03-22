Mahindra and Mahindra to suspend manufacturing operations at Nagpur, Chakan and Kandivali

In the wake of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has decided to suspend manufacturing operations at Nagpur Plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards.

None of the plants are working today (Sunday), M&M said in a statement.

These are proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of Covid-19, it added.

“Employee well-being and safety are matters of utmost priority. We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in the State of Maharashtra and across the nation should the situation change,” it said, adding all offices across the country have already implemented Work from Home.