Mahindra Finance says its vertical ‘Quiklyz’ to offer widest range of EVs for leasing and subscription

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription business vertical of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services , on Wednesday said it will offer the widest range of electric vehicles (EVs) for leasing and subscription to potential customers.
Quiklyz currently has a large portfolio of EVs on its digital subscription platform, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.
The portfolio spans across electric 4W from the leading OEMs offering electric vehicles including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motors, Audi, and Jaguar as well as electric 3W load vehicles from Mahindra and Piaggio for e-commerce fleet operators.
The statement emphasised that customers will have the flexibility to upgrade their vehicle in 2-3 years keeping in tune with ever increasing technology features in newer EV launches going forward.
“The EVs on-road price is currently higher than petrol and diesel vehicles, although the running cost is much lower. The customers intending to purchase EV vehicles through bank loans therefore must pay very high down payment,” Mahindra Finance said.
However, with Quiklyz there is no requirement for down payment, and monthly subscription charges for EV 4W starts from ₹21,399 per month and ₹13,549 for electric 3W load. The monthly fee covers insurance, maintenance and road-side assistance and flexibility to upgrade.
Quiklyz’s said its vehicle subscription model ensures that there’s no risk or uncertainty about maintenance, battery life, resale value, etc. when it comes to adopting a new technology
Turra Mohammed, SVP & Business Head – Quiklyz, said: “Quiklyz will continue to focus on EVs and will create an exciting platform for customers to have access to EVs in an affordable and hassle-free manner. All of this will be in keeping with India’s commitment to become carbon-neutral by 2070”.
Suman Mishra, CEO Mahindra Electric, said: “Leasing & Subscription is becoming an important channel for our Electric 3W specifically in load segment to new age enterprises. We look forward to continuing working with Quiklyz to provide such innovative financing solutions for our customers.”
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...