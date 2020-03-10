Mahindra launches locally assembled pick-ups in Kenya

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday announced the market launch of its locally assembled pick-ups in Kenya in collaboration with the Simba Corporation. This is part of its strategy to go local in the overseas markets.
This also marks the importance of Kenya market to M&M’s larger global growth strategy, it said in a statement. With this launch, it plans to strengthen the brand and make it more relevant to Kenyan customers, it added.
Simba Corporation is Kenya’s leading commercial organization dealing in motor vehicle sales and service.
“The launch of these locally assembled pick-ups is a significant step forward for Mahindra in the Kenyan market. Kenya is a key strategic market for us and we are now fully equipped to deliver products customised to meet local needs, on time," said Arvind Mathew, Chief of International Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
This initiative will help drive significant employment generation in the country, he added.
The company also said that over the years, it has established itself as a respected brand in Africa. Going forward, Mahindra plans to further expand its network in this region, it added.
