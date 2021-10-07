Mahindra XUV700 gets 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes

Mahindra XUV700 today clocked 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes of its booking commencement which is an unprecedented milestone in the Indian automotive industry. The volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant. It also makes the XUV700 the first four-wheeler in India to hit this milestone.

Bookings will now reopen starting at 10 am on October 8. Customers can book their preferred XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, after which prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

Read also: Mahindra’s new showcase flagship will lead to shock and awe

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We opened bookings at 10 am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact, thrilled that we have received 25,000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers.”