Mahindra XUV700 gets highest safety rating among Indian vehicles

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 10, 2021

Gets combined safety score of 57.69 out of 66 in tests conducted in Germany

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest combined safety score among Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP. With a combined safety score of 57.69 out of 66.0, Mahindra surpassed its own safety record. XUV700 will be the first full size seven-seater SUV in the country to receive a 5-Star rating.

The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV700 was conducted in Germany in October 2021.“While XUV700 is known for its performance and capability, it is now acknowledged as India’s safest vehicle on road based on the scores given by Global NCAP,” the press note said.

Retired Managing Director for Mahindra and Mahindra, Pawan Goenka noted, “Delighted to see that XUV700 tops the global NCAP safety rating of all cars made in India. Great to see top 9 spots taken by Tata or Mahindra. Kudos to Indian engineering and focus on car safety.”

