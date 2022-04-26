Making Tesla in China and selling in India not a good proposition for us: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, on Tuesday, invited Tesla founder Elon Musk to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in India, which is a huge market for automobiles running on clean fuel.

However, Tesla manufacturing EVs in China and selling them in India is not a good proposition for the world’s fifth-largest market for automobiles and the largest for two wheelers, said the Minister at the Raisina Dialogue event here on Tuesday.

Tesla in India

“It is a very easy alternative. If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture Tesla in India, then there is no problem. We have all the competency. The vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that he can reduce costs. My request to him is that you come to India and start manufacturing here. India is a huge market. Exports are there. He can export from India,” said Gadkari when asked about Tesla’s presence in India.

The Minister further said: “But suppose he manufactures in China and sells in India, it can not be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is to come to India and manufacture here. My suggestion to Elon Musk is that in India he will get a good market, and it is huge. Everything is available here, and it will be easy for him to make here and sell here. He will get good profits.”

EV fire incidents

When asked about the growing incidence of fire in EVs, the Minister said: “In March, April and May, particularly when temperatures rise, there is some problem with the battery cell. We have already appointed an expert committee and there are scientists from DRDO in it. We will get the reports. But apparently, I feel that it is a problem of temperature, particularly high temperature. Now, we have decided to make standards and rules for that. We need to have a testing system for the battery and cell. With the appropriate technology, we can certify.”

Terming the incidents as “unfortunate accidents”, Gadkari emphasised that while the government is committed to exploring solutions, its intention is not to create unnecessary complications for the industry.

“But safety is of the highest priority for the government. In due course of time we will come out with standards and rules and regulations. Meanwhile, if there is some manufacturing problem, my request to companies is to recall the product and fix the issue. This is very important. Companies should find out why there is this problem [fire in EVs],” he added.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident, and also suggest remedial measures, according to the Road Transport Ministry.

Popularity of EVs

Emphasising on the growing popularity of EVs in India, Gadkari noted that he gets requests from people everyday to write to EV-makers for faster delivery of vehicles.

The Minister noted that the demand for electric buses is claimed to have increased by up to 1,300 per cent. “There’s a huge potential for EVs in India. I have tried out electric cars (SUVs, too) from Mercedes, Toyota, Hyundai and other top brands, which are working out of India,” he noted.