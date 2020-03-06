Mammen, Anshuman Singhania to head ATMA as Chairman and Vice-Chairman

KM Mammen, CMD, MRF Ltd and Anshuman Singhania, Deputy Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, have been unanimously re-elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), the national industry body for automotive tyre sector in India.

Set up in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing ₹60,000-crore automotive tyre industry. Eleven large tyre companies comprising mix of Indian and international tyre majors and representing over 95 per cent of production of tyres in India are members of the association.

ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.