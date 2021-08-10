Manali Petrochemicals posts ₹76 cr PAT in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (MPL) reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹76 crore for the quarter ended June 30 against a net loss of ₹1 crore in the corresponding Covid-impacted quarter a year ago. For the March 2021 quarter, the company posted a PAT of ₹92 crore.
Its EBITDA jumped to ₹112 crore in Q1 against ₹3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, it dropped when compared to the company’s EBITDA of ₹131 crore in the quarter ended March 31.
Also see: MRPL processes 8 new crude oils in FY21
Though revenue and profit during Q1 were lower than the preceding quarter due to the second Covid wave induced lockdowns, the ratio of EBITDA to revenue improved marginally, according to a statement put out by the company.
Its revenue stood at ₹283 crore when compared to ₹70 crore in the June 2020 quarter.
“MPL has continued registering higher revenues and margins during the quarter, despite the re-emergence of the pandemic,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – MPL and Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore.
“During this period, most of the end-use units remained closed due to the lockdowns across the country, bringing down the demand for the major products of the company vis-à-vis the preceding quarter. However, the global market scenario and logistics issues continuing as before, imports into India were subdued, aiding better realisations,” said Ravi, MD of MPL and CEO, Petrochemicals Division, AM Group.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...