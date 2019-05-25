Manpasand Beverages MD, two others held for GST fraud

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Sleuths of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate Vadodara -II arrested Manpasand Beverages Limited (MBL) Managing Director Abhishek Singh and two others on charges of GST fraud worth ₹40 crore on Friday.
A CGST statement, released on Friday, stated that multi-locational searches were conducted on various premises of MBL on May 23, following which a racket of creating fake/dummy units for availing fraudulent credit and committing tax evasion of ₹40 crore involving turnover of approx ₹300 crore had surfaced.
The officials from the Commissionerate arrested Harshvardhan Singh, brother of Abhishek Singh and company's Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar after a detailed investigation.
The trio were produced before the court on Friday and were sent to judicial custody.
The investigation revealed a network of over 30 fake or bogus units, located in various parts of the country, which were used for committing fraud by availing illegal credit. The investigation regarding ultimate beneficiary of the fraud and web of shell companies is under progress, the statement said.
Listed on the stock exchanges, MBL has a market capitalization of ₹1,200 crore and reported total standalone income of ₹985 crore for the year 2017-18, with a net profit of about ₹100 crore.
Notably, a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on May 28, to consider and approve its Audited Financial Results along with an audited report for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
Exactly a year ago in May 2018, the company had come under scanner with the sudden exit of its auditors Deloitte Haskins & Sells India amid suspicious turn of events. It was understood that the auditors were upset due to the company’s lack of transparency and cooperation in sharing crucial data on its capital expenditure and revenues.
It is unusual for an auditor to resign halfway through an audit — that too just before the finalisation of the annual financial accounts.
Following this development, MBL stock prices lost ground, eroding crores in market value for the company’s investors. The stock prices tumbled from its 52-week peak of ₹458.75 on May 25, 2018 to a low of ₹52 in February 6, 2019.
The MBL stocks quoted at ₹110, up nearly 5 per cent at Friday's close.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor