Marico and Godrej Consumer Products expect double-digit growth

FMCG majors, Marico and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expect double-digit growth in the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.

In a quarterly update filing, Marico said that they witnessed healthy consumer sentiment across categories. Revenue growth in the quarter was in the low twenties, with volume growth close to double-digits on a 2-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis.

Parachute oil delivered with their medium-term aspirations. Saffola franchise, Saffola Edible Oils had a muted quarter, largely due to volatility in edible oil prices leading to trade destocking and partly owing to lower in-home consumption.

Foods, on the other hand, continued to grow smartly and remained on course to clock ₹500 crore in revenues this year. Premium personal care portfolios grew handsomely, albeit on a low base. The digital-first brands, Beardo and Just Herbs, performed in line with expectations.

International business

The international business delivered double-digit constant currency growth as Marico witnessed positive trends in all markets, except Vietnam. “Vietnam, where a large part of our portfolio is of a discretionary nature, was in the grip of a severe Covid-19 surge and stringent lockdown restrictions,” the Marico stock exchange filing said.

GCPL in their stock exchange filing stated that they expect close to a double-digit sales growth, driven largely by volume growth and calibrated price increases. They also expect their 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits. GCPL witnessed broad-based sales growth in our Home Care and Personal Care categories.

A marginal decline is expected in the Indonesian Market, for GCPL. This is impacted by challenging macroeconomic variables, a gradual recovery in the Air Fresheners category, and high competitive intensity in the Wet Wipes category.

“In Godrej Africa, USA and the Middle East, growth momentum continued across most of our key countries of operations. We expect to deliver constant currency sales growth in the mid-teens. Here too, we expect our 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits,” said the GCPL stock exchange filing.

“At a consolidated level, we continue to leverage our category and geographic portfolio well and expect to deliver high single-digit sales growth with another quarter of double-digit 2- year CAGR,” GCPL added.