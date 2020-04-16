Marico forays into hand sanitizer category

FMCG major Marico Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into the hand sanitizer category, with the launch of Mediker Sanitizer.

This development is part of the company’s response to the unprecedented health crisis faced by the country and to support the government’s relief operations, the company said in a statement.

Increased hygiene awareness has accelerated global demand for hand sanitizers, following the Covid-19 pandemic, it noted.

Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico said: “With Mediker Sanitizers, we are entering into one of the most critical categories in the country today. It is one of our quickest launches, brought to the forefront in record-time, to address the surging consumer demand given the current pandemic. As a responsible corporate, we are committed to serve our consumers to the best of our abilities with products which are essential to them.”

As the demand for hand hygiene essentials reaches its peak, Marico has forayed into this category under its long-standing brand, Mediker, a 50-year old brand with a niche equity in the protection space, it said.

This newly launched range will be gradually made available across medical stores, kiranas, modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms in select cities. This launch augments the company’s hygiene portfolio which currently offers anti-lice treatment shampoo and oil under the Mediker brand, it said.

These hand sanitizer packs have 70 per cent v/v alcohol content that is sufficient to kill 99.9 per cent germs without water, ensuring effective protection on-the-go from disease-causing germs.

To start with, Marico plans to donate a part of the production of the sanitizers to some of the Suraksha Stores - a unique private public initiative where FMCG companies including Marico are collectively supporting the Government in helping neighborhood grocery stores embrace safe and hygienic practices. In addition, some will also be allocated to the community and its partner ecosystem, it said.