Marico has integrated its Saffola store with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Terming the association as a milestone, Marico stated that it will open new avenues for growth, collaboration, and enhanced digital experiences in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.

“While the e-commerce market in India has grown at an exponential pace over the past decade, online FMCG retail is yet to make significant inroads into rural and semi-urban markets,” said Sanjay Mishra, COO of India Business and CEO of New Business, Marico Limited. Adding, “Tech-led interventions, such as ONDC, bring together various stakeholders within the FMCG and retail value chain to solve this challenge.”

“With Saffola Store integration with ONDC at such a formative stage, we look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to explore the different ways in which we can use technology to unlock and maximise its value and impact,” said Mishra.

Further, the company stated that ONDC could revolutionise the way Indian consumers will shop.

T. Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC said, “By harnessing the power of the ONDC network, Marico plans to ensure seamless communication and collaboration with stakeholders across the value chain. Consumers will experience a more convenient and seamless shopping experience. The integration will also facilitate efficient order fulfilment, ensuring timely delivery of products to consumers’ doorsteps.”