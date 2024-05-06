Marico is likely to report a flat value growth on a year-on-year basis due to price cuts.

According to analysts, the FMCG company is expected to report a net profit of ₹322 crore and a revenue growth of 1.5 per cent at ₹2,272 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA is expected to grow 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹442 crore.

“Expect consolidated value growth flattish year-on-year due to price cuts in Saffola and Parachute,” per JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited.

The top-line growth in staples is expected to be in the low single digits for the company.

At 12.58 p.m., the share price of Marico advanced 1.59 per cent to ₹525.10 on the NSE.