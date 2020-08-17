Market update: Sensex, Nifty tick higher in opening trade

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty logged gains in opening deals on Monday, led by buying in power, capital goods and financial stocks.
The BSE Sensex gained 171.99 points or 0.45 per cent to 38,049.33 in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points or 0.47 per cent to 11,230.45.
On the Sensex chart, NTPC, Tata Steel, L&T, Titan and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers — rising as much as 3 per cent.
On Friday, the 30-share Sensex had fallen 433.15 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 37,877.34; while the 50-share Nifty had tumbled 122.05 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 11,178.40.
Meanwhile, international crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 45.13 per barrel.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors had purchased Indian equities worth Rs 46.39 crore on Friday.
Asian bourses were trading mixed as investors moved cautiously in view of US-China tensions and Japan’s economy witnessing its worst ever contraction at 27.8 per cent in the April-June quarter.
Analysts said Indian equities this week will watch out for fresh triggers amid surging coronavirus cases in the country and also take cues from global developments and corporate earnings.
Meanwhile, India’s total Covid-19 cases went past the 26-lakh mark and death toll due to the infection rose to nearly 51,000, official data showed.
Globally, the number of cases surpassed 2.16 crore and death toll has topped 7.74 lakh.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...