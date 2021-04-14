Marriott International sees pre-pandemic level recoveries

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
A positive sentiment around domestic travel, until the arrival of the second wave of Covid-19, has led to pre-pandemic level recoveries for the hotel and hospitality chain Marriott International that owns brands like JW Marriott, and Westin, among others.
Select locations like Goa or “short drivable locations” near cities or resort venues like Mahabaleswar had seen an increased uptick, primarily from domestic and leisure travel, with occupancies in some of these places being as high as 85-90 per cent. Staycations have also seen an increase in demand.
However, some places like Hyderabad and Pune, normally prime drivers for the company, are “more than slow to pick up”.
On the corporate front, small meetings were happening – until the second wave hit March onwards – with safety protocols, such as social distancing measures being in place.
Occupancies are expected to improve to 50 per cent for the quarter-ending March (before new infections shot up). For the hotel industry, the numbers for a 12-month-period stand at 30 per cent; for Marriott, occupancies are in the 60 per cent range.
Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice-President, Operations - APEC, Marriott International Inc, said despite the initial positive trends, the industry continues to be “long way away from recoveries”.
“The momentum is definitely up. And city hotels apart, some properties are witnessing recoveries as high as 85-90 per cent. However, we still are a long way from full recovery. Maybe it can happen in the later half of 2022 or so,” he told BusinessLine.
Cap on social gatherings and weddings continue while big meetings are “yet to fire up”, Govil said adding that “restaurants have seen good traction in local markets”. For instance, in places like Delhi or Mumbai, food and beverages have performed “better-than-expected”.
Incidentally, despite the initial hesitancies, India has been a better performer amongst other Asian destinations like Thailand or Indonesia, and also Europe, which still remain closed for international travelers. Huge number of domestic travelers and confidence in safety measures taken up across premium brands, have helped increase demand.
For Marriott, this has given an impetus to develop “more domestic destinations” across tier-2 and tier-3 towns in the country that include places like Nashik, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Trichi, and Dehradun across brands like ‘Courtyard by Marriott’, ‘Fairfield by Marriott’.
The company has also seen a rise in demand for homestays and may explore introducing a similar brand— Marriott Homes and Villas – that is currently operating in Europe, if it sees a scope here in future.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...