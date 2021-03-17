Mars Wrigley launches Doublemint and Orbit at Re 1 to expand the rural reach

In a strategic move to expand its rural reach, Mars Wrigley India has decided to launch Re 1 price variants of its premium confectionery brands Doublemint and Orbit .

The company said this was a significant step to strengthening its India portfolio by increasing category penetration and widening its presence.

Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “As a part of our regionalisation strategy and our continued effort to expand our portfolio, our aim has been to make our products accessible to all. With the new Doublemint and Orbit variants at Re 1, we are not only strengthening our connect with our consumers by offering a variety of choices of their favourite products, but also expanding our reach to the rural audience.”

Doublemint is available in various formats, including mints, gums and chewy mints, while Orbit is the company's sugar-free chewing gum brand.

“With this launch, Doublemint will now be available across various price points – from ₹1 to ₹100, and Orbit at price points of ₹1- ₹150. The variants have been launched to provide more options to the consumers in terms of price points and consumption occasions,” the company added.