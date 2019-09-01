Maruti Suzuki domestic sales drop 36 per cent fall in August

India's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Sunday reported 36 per cent fall in its domestic sales during August to 93,173 units as compared to 1,45,895 units in the same month last year.

The company that leads the market in compact segment cars reported 24 per cent decline in sales year-on-year (YoY) to 54,274 units in the segment as compared with 71,364 units in August last year.

Sales of its mid-size sedan Ciaz's sales fell down to 1,596 units YoY during the month, down 77 per cent as against 7,002 in August last year.

However, the utility segment grew by 3 per cent to 18,522 units during last month as compared with 17,971 units in August last month.

Sales of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry also fell by 14 per cent to 1,555 units in August as compared with 1,805 units in August last year