Maruti Suzuki expands its commercial network portfolio with Tour range

Maruti Suzuki India on March 16 announced the expansion of its commercial network portfolio.

Maruti’s commercial network will now also sell the extensive Tour range of vehicles, namely Tour H1 (hatchback), Tour H2 (hatchback), Tour S (sedan), Tour V (van) and Tour M (MPV), the company said in a release.

Its commercial network already retails light commercial vehicle Super Carry and the van Eeco.

“Maruti Suzuki’s commercial channel is the fastest growing commercial network in the country. A majority of the commercial network customers comprise of ‘owner-cum-driver’ who are ambitious, risk takers and are looking for recognition. Their primary need is to get a stable income, and these vehicles contribute as a source of livelihood for them,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Similarly, the fleet owners seek increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business, and Maruti’s internal research suggests that both the goods carrier owners as well as passenger carrier owners have similar business needs, he said. “Recognizing this as an opportunity, we decided to consolidate our commercial offerings under one roof,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in September 2016 with Super Carry.

The company said that it had registered a 240 per cent growth in the past three years in its commercial network, and that the inclusion of the Tour range will help further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network.

In the three years of its launch, the Maruti Suzuki commercial network has expanded its footprint to over 320 stores across more than 235 cities.