Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited has so far added 10.9 lakh subscribers to its Consumer Convenience Package, a year after its launch.

The package that was introduced in March last year is to cover the vehicles for unforeseen failures in engines due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited told businessline, “In the very first year, 10.9 lakh customers have subscribed to the customer convenience package. We have received less than single-digit complaints across the country of fuel adulteration and hydrostatic lock.”

Also read Maruti rolls out Jimny starting at ₹12.74 lakh

Banerjee added, “We have been able to serve consumers interestingly. Based on customer feedback we have introduced more formats and have gold and platinum bands within the scheme.”

The company, which has a 43 per cent market share in the Indian automobile industry, introduced the package to strengthen its after-sales connection with its customers. Further, the company has also reached 4,500 service touchpoints in the country.