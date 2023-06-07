Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday announced the prices of its much-awaited sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny, starting at ₹12.74 lakh and going up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom), available in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

While the manual transmission (MT) variants are priced between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹13.85 lakh, the automatic transmission trims are priced at ₹13.94 lakh to ₹15.05 lakh (all ex-showroom prices), the company said. The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting Wednesday across all Nexa showrooms in the country.

The all-wheel drive (AWD) SUV with five-door was first unveiled at the Auto Expo held in January. The five-door has been made especially for India and similar markets. The global brand was available only with three-door till now. The Jimny will compete with the likes of Mahindra & Mahindra Thar.

The Jimny further accentuates a new design character in Nexa’s SUV portfolio, MSIL said adding that it also bolsters the three key pillars of NEXpression, NEXtech and NEXperience.

“With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over five decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker,”Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

He said the company was confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a ’NeverTurnBack’ attitude.

“India holds a significant position for Suzuki Motor Corporation not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world,” Takeuchi added.

Jimny’s features

Powered by a proven 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology, optimised torque delivery, and specially tuned 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options, the Jimny would deliver a seamless and exhilarating driving experience. It offers a fuel-efficiency of 16.94km/l for the MT and 16.39km/l for the AT (under test conditions), MSIL said.

For safety, all Jimny variants come with the standard features of six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist function, electronic stability programme (ESP), brake limited slip differential, hill hold control, hill descent control, side-impact door beams, 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts, Isofix child seat anchorages, seatbelt pretensioner, and rear view camera.

Built on Suzuki’s renowned Total Effective Control Technology platform, Jimny aims to provide superior safety performance, the company added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit