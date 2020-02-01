Maruti Suzuki January sales crawl up

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
The country's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Saturday reported a marginal growth in sales during January to 1,39,844 units as compared with 1,39,440 units in the corresponding month last year.
The company sold 25,885 units of the mini segment (including the Alto, S-Presso) in January, up 11 per cent as compared with 23,360 units in January 2019. The compact segment also grew by around 12 per cent to 84,340 units during the last month, as against 75,571 units in January last year.
However, the Japanese subsidiary Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 5,804 vehicles to its dealers (wholesales) in January as compared with 11,221 vehicles in the domestic market in January 2019. The company said it has cleared all its stocks of BS-IV vehicles during the month.
“We are happy that our BS-IV stock correction measures helped us efficiently liquidate the BS-IV inventory from our plants by January 2020. We have consciously cut down BS-IV production this month to start delivering BS-VI vehicles in a phase-wise manner, depending on BS-VI fuel availability across the country," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.
Meanwhile, Chinese subsidiary MG Motor India said it has recorded retail sales of 3,130 units in January. “The robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are on track for BS VI transition in line with our brand belief of offering the latest technology to our customers. This transition will continue to happen over February and March," Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.
However, the company expects "significant disruption in supply chain from European and Chinese/ Asian suppliers and sales may get impacted in February due to the coronavirus, as our inventory levels have been minimum because of the bookings backlog. We are working towards ensuring that the impact on the end-consumer and our operations is minimised," he added.
