Maruti Suzuki launches new loyalty programme for customers

India’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday launched a distinctive loyalty programme — Maruti Suzuki Rewards.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a comprehensive programme that comes with a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other ‘association benefits’.

Under the programme, customers will be classified into four tiers — Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature which will make customers’ interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers, MSIL said.

Customers can now experience this digitally supported card-less programme with the help of Maruti Suzuki Rewards website, and see their reward points growing with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki, it said.

This loyalty programme will cover all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets, MSIL said.

Special, exclusive benefits

“This new loyalty programme brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty programme to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards programme will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

While the company is upgrading the programme, members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa programme will be transitioning to the all-new Maruti Suzuki Rewards. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous programme will be carried forward.

The programme is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to the customer’s registered mobile number, the company added.