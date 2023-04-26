Country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,671 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 42 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with ₹1,876 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Revenue from operations also grew 20 per cent y-o-y to ₹32,059 crore in Q4 FY23 (₹26,749 crore). The company sold a total of 5,14,927 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 5.3 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Despite the shortage of electronic components, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sales volume. The annual turnover of the company surpassed the ₹1-lakh-crore mark, MSIL said in stock filings. “The new models and product refreshers introduced during the year, especially in the utility vehicles segment, received good market response,” it said.

FY23 performance

For the full financial year, the net profit grew 111 per cent to ₹8,211 crore compared with ₹3,879 crore in FY22. Revenue from operations also grew 33 per cent to ₹1,17,571 crore (₹88,329 crore).

The company sold a total of 19,66,164 vehicles during the year despite missing production of about 1,70,000 units due to shortage of electronic components, MSIL said, adding that this translated to a growth of 19 per cent over FY22 sales volume of 16,52,653 vehicles. Sales volume in the year comprised 17,06,831 units in the domestic market and the highest-ever exports of 2,59,333 units, the company added.