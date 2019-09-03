Maruti Suzuki records cumulative sales of 1 million utility vehicles

Where are the women in the workplace?
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has emerged a leader by achieving milestone of one-million utility vehicles (UVs) cumulative sales.
Backed by the success of Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki’s stance in utility vehicles has further bolstered this category, it said. The company has recently launched all-new premium MPV - XL6 to add to the list of UVs.
"Maruti Suzuki has topped the chart of utility vehicle sales, by registering a market share of 25.46 per cent during first four months of financial year 2019-20. The company has redefined the utility vehicle segment in India with distinctive offerings for the customers," the company said.
“In recent years the company has strategically widened its utility vehicle portfolio matching customer demands. The UV segment is growing fast and we bring out products that match and compliment customer’s demand. Our offerings in the utility vehicle segment - Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, are aimed to tap the dynamic needs of our consumers. The recently launched XL6 reflects aspirations of urban individuals," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said.
While the S-Cross and newly launched XL6 are sold from Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel Nexa, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are available at the Maruti Suzuki Arena channel.
However, in the near future, the company is going to discontinue the S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, which are available only with diesel engines. The company is expected to announce the alternative variants of both the vehicles soon.
